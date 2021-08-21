MPPSC prelims exam 2020 answer key released, check how to download from official site mppsc.nic.in

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) released the final answer key of the MPPSC 2020 prelims examination on Friday (August 20). Candidates can visit the official website of the commission’s at website- mppsc.nic.in to access the answer key.

The exams were finally held on July 25, 2021, after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 3,44,491 candidates appeared for the MPPSC 2020 prelims examination and are awaiting their results. MPPSC has released the answer key for paper 1 and paper 2 for sets A, B, C, and D.

MPPSC 2020 prelims examination: Steps to download answer key

1. Visit the official MPPSC website mppsc.nic.in

2. Home page will open, click on ‘final answer’ link

3. Click on the ‘State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2020’ tab

4. Answer key will appear on the screen

5. Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

The final answer key has been prepared after considering objections raised by the candidates in the provisional answer key released on July 27. Those candidates who clear prelims will have to undertake the main exam which is scheduled to be held from November 23 to 28, 2021. The shortlisted candidates will then be called for final interview round.

