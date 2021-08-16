MPPSC Recruitment 2021: Direct recruitment for Boiler Inspector post announced, no written test needed

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited applications for direct recruitment of candidates to the post of Boiler Inspector. There will be no written screening test and the appointments will be made on the basis of interviews.

Interested candidates can apply for the job by visiting the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.nic.in.

The online application process for MPPSC Recruitment for Boiler Inspector post started on August 11, 2021. The last date to apply is August 26, 2021.

The online application form along with relevant documents will have to be sent to MPPSC office in Indore by speed post. The post must reach the office by September 6 (5:30 pm).

MPPSC Recruitment 2021 - Eligibility for Boiler Inspector

Candidates must have a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Power Engineering, Production Engineering or Metallurgical Science Engineering.

The interview will carry 100 marks in which the candidates belonging to the general category will need to score a minimum of 41 marks, while the candidates from the reserved category will have to score at least 31 marks.

