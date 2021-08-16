हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021

DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021: 4619 vacancies for teachers announced, apply on dseodisha.in

A total of 4619 vacancies have been notified that includes 2055 openings for Hindi, 1304 for Sanskrit, 1260 for Physical Education teachers.

Representational Image

New Delhi: Director Secondary Education, Odisha has invited applications for the recruitment of teachers for Hindu, Sanskrit and Physical Education subjects. The employment will be on a contractual basis.

Interested candidates can apply on the official website of DSE at dseodisha.in.

DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021 – Vacancy details

Hindi teachers – 2055 vacancies

Sanskrit teachers – 1304 vacancies

Physical Education teachers – 1260 teachers

DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021 – Age Limit:

A candidate must have attained 21 years of age and must not be above 32 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021 – Important Dates

Start date for online registration – August 23 (11 am)

Last date for online registration -  September 14 (6 pm)

Tentative schedule of Online Examination - First week of October 2021

DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021 – Salary:

Hindi Teacher and Sanskrit Teacher – Rs 16,880

Physical Education Teacher  - Rs 10,000

The selection for the recruitment will be made through Computer Based Competitive Examination to be held in selected Test Centres in Odisha.

