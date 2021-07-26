Mumbai Metro Rail Recruitment 2021: Apply for Deputy Engineer and Jr Engineer posts, check details here

New Delhi: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited has invited applications from qualified and experienced professionals for Deputy Engineer and Jr Engineer posts on Contract and Deputation basis.

Ranjit Singh Deol, Managing Director, Mumbai Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, informed that the online registration has started on July 21.

Number of vacancies, pay scale (IDA)/Grade:

Deputy Engineer (PST), Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000 (E2), Number of posts - 02

Deputy Engineer (E&M), Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000 (E2) Number of posts - 05

Jr Engineer- II (PST), Rs 35,280 – Rs 67,920 (W6) Number of posts - 02

Jr Engineer- II (E&M), Rs 35,280 – Rs 67,920 (W6) Number of posts - 10

Qualification:

Deputy Engineer (PST): Full-time degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized university.

Deputy Engineer (E&M): Full-time degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized university.

Jr Engineer II (PST): Degree or Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized university.

Jr Engineer II (E&M): Degree or Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized university.

How to apply:

Eligible candidates can apply online only through MMRCL's official website at www.mmrcl.com. Go to Careers and then click on the MMRCL Recruitment Advertisement 2021-04 option. Please note that no other modes of application will be accepted.

Last date to apply:

Online registration will end on August 31, 2021, at 23:59 hours.

Click here to check the official advertisement