NCRTC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Technician and other posts, check details here

New Delhi: National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has invited applications for posts of operator, maintenance associate, programming associate and technician, among others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of NCRTC at ncrtc.in.

The recruitment drive will fill up to 226 vacancies in the NCRTC. The application process will commence on September 14 and last till September 30.

Vacancy details:

Operator/ Traffic Controller/ Train Operator -67

Technician (Electrician) - 43

Maintenance Associate (Electrical) - 36

Technician (Electronic Mechanic) - 27

Maintenance Associate (Electronics) - 22

Technician (Fitter) - 18

Programming Associate - 04

Technician (Airconditioning & Refrigeration) - 03

Maintenance Associate (Mechanical) - 02

Maintenance Associate (Civil) - 02

Technician (Welder) - 02

Educational Qualification

Maintenance Associate (Mechanical)- 3 Years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Maintenance Associate (Electrical)- 3 Years Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Maintenance Associate (Electronics)- 3 Years Diploma in Electronics Engineering

Maintenance Associate (Civil)- 3 Years Diploma in Civil Engineering

Programming Associate- 3 Years Diploma in Computer Sc./ IT/BCA/B.Sc. (IT)

Technician (Electrician)- ITI(NCVT/SCVT) Certificate in Electrician trade

Technician (Electronic Mechanic)- ITI (NCVT/ SCVT) Certificate in Electronics Mechanic trade

Technician (Airconditioning & Refrigeration)-ITI (NCVT/SCVT) Certificate in Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Mechanic trade

Technician (Fitter)-ITI(NCVT/SCVT) Certificate in Fitter trade

Technician (Welder)-ITI(NCVT/SCVT) Certificate in Welder trade or equivalent

Station Controller/ Train Operator/ Traffic Controller-3 Years Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics or equivalent or B.Sc. (Physics/ Chemistry/ Maths

NCRTC Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website at ncrtc.in

2. On the homepage, click on ‘Career’ tab

3. A new page will open, click on ‘apply now’ tab

4. Fill the application form and pay the fees

5. Submit and download for future reference

Selection procedure:

Candidates will have to appear for a Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by different medical tests as per the post.

