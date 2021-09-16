हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Oil India recruitment

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Apply for Grade C, Grade B, Grade A officer posts, check details here

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: The recruitment drive will fill up to 35 officer posts in Grade C, Grade B and Grade A in Assam. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Oil India Limited (OIL) has invited applications for Grade C, Grade B and Grade A officer posts in Assam. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of OIL at  www.oil-india.com

The last date to submit the application forms is October 10. The recruitment drive will fill up to 35 officer posts in Grade C, Grade B and Grade A in Assam. 

Vacancy details:

Superintending Engineer (Drilling): 1 post

Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology): 1 post

Superintending Engineer (Environment): 3 posts

Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopaedic Surgeon): 1 post

Senior Medical Officer: 4 posts

Senior Security Officer: 1 post

Senior Officer (Electrical): 6 posts

Senior Officer (Electronics & Communication): 2 posts

Senior Officer (Land/Legal): 2 posts

Senior Officer (Mechanical): 10 posts

Senior Officer (Geophysics): 1 post

Senior Officer (Instrumentation): 2 posts

Confidential Secretary: 1 post

Selection process:

Students will be selected on the basis of computer-based test, group discussion or group task and personal interview. The minimum qualifying marks for computer-based test is 50% for general, OBC and EWS category and 40% for the rest, while there is no qualifying marks for other tests.

