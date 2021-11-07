हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Recruitment 2021

NFL recruitment 2021: Apply for over 180 posts, check details here

Image credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: The National Fertilisers Limited (NFL) released notification for the application for recruitment on 183 Non Executive posts. Interested and eligible candidates can through the official website: nationalfertilizers.com. 

Candidates can apply till November 10, 2021. Candidates can apply for only one particular post. 

NFL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria 

Eligibility criteria for various posts is different, candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through in the Detailed Notification here.

NFL Recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure

The candidates for appointment shall be made purely on the basis of marks obtained in online test and subject to verification of certificates/testimonials etc. There will be no interview for the Non - Executive (Worker) level post.

NFL Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

The application charges for the registration are Rs 200/- along with applicable bank charges. SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Departmental category candidates exempted from application fee. 

Live TV

