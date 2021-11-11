NHAI Recruitment 2021: Apply for Deputy manager posts at recruitment.nta.nic.in, details here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) invited applications for recruitment to the post of Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts). The recruitment drive is going to fill positions in National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for NHAI Recruitment 2021 on recruitment.nta.nic.in. The candidates need to note that they can apply for this post by November 29, 2021.

NHAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts) – 17 Posts

UR - 6

SC - 3

ST - 1

OBC (NCL) Central List only - 5

EWS - 2

NHAI Recruitment 2021: Age limit

35 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

NHAI Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

Bachelor in Commerce or Chartered Accountant or Certified Management Accountant or Master in Business Administration (Finance) (through regular course) from a recognized University or Institute; OR Member of any organized Finance or Accounts related Service of the Central Government or the State Government; and check rest of the requirements in NHAI deputy manager notification.

NHAI Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be called for Computer Based Test (CBT) and Document Verification.

NHAI Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on recruitment.nta.nic.in or http://www.nhai.gov.in.

