NHM Karnataka Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3006 CHO posts, check details here

New Delhi: National Health Mission (NHM) Karnataka has invited applications for Community Health Officer posts. Interested candidates can read the official notification on NHM Karnataka website at karunadu.karnataka.gov.in.

The last date to submit the application form is October 18, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill up to 3006 vacancies in 25 districts (12 new and 13 old districts)

Vacancy details:

New districts-

Belgaum 476

Tumkur 404

Mysore 327

Dakshin kannada 323

Mandya 267

Udupi 249

Chikballapura 161

Kodagu 160

Davanagere 147

Bangalore Rural 142

Dharwad 122

Bengaluru urban 81

Vacancies from the old districts

Uttara Kannada 37

Vijayapura 17

Bagalkote 17

Ballari 11

Chikkamagaluru 12

Koppala 12

Raichur 12

Kalaburgi 8

Kolar 9

Yadagiri 4

Mysuru 3

Bidar 4

Haveri 1

Eligibility criteria:

BSc/Post BSc nursing graduates, having qualified degree certificate and enrolled in KNC/INC with knowledge on Computer system as well as Kannada fluency are eligible to apply.

Candidates should not be more than 35 years of age.

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written examination. The exam will be conducted in online mode on October 23 and the result will be announced on the same date.

Application fees:

Application fees for candidates will be Rs 600 which has to be paid through online process by the candidates. For SC/ST/Ex-service (Men & Women), the application fee is Rs 300.

