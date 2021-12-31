NHM UP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2980 Lab Technician, STS and other posts on upnrhm.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has issued notification for the recruitment of Lab Technician, Senior Treatment Supervisor and other posts. Through this recruitment drive, NHM, UP is looking to fill 2980 posts.
Candidates can apply through the official website of UP NHM, upnrhm.gov.in. The interested and eligible candidates need to note that the last date to apply is January 7, 2022.
It may be noted that the vacancies of Lab Technician, STS and STLS are on contractual basis.
NHM UP Recruitment 2021-22: Important dates
Go-Live of Online Application form- December 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Last day to fill Online Application form- January 07, 2022 at 11.00 AM
NHM UP Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
- Lab Technician (Blood Bank): 64 posts
- Lab Technician (BCTV): 15 posts
- Lab Technician (BSU): 91 posts
- Lab Technician (Community Process): 1665 posts
- Lab Technician (NCD-NPPCF): 04 posts
- Lab Technician (NCD-NPCDCS): 224 posts
- Lab Technician (Medical College): 17 posts
- Lab Technician (IRL/C&DST): 05 posts
- Lab Technician (CBNAAT LT): 171 posts
- Senior Lab Technician EQA: 04 posts
- Senior Lab Technician IRL: 21 posts
- Senior Lab Technician C&DST: 23 posts
- Lab Technician (UPHC): 175 posts
- Lab Technician (UCHC): 06 posts
- Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS): 293 posts
- Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor (STLS): 202 posts
NHM UP Recruitment 2022: Age limit
The candidate must not be more than 40 years old.
NHM UP Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
Candidates must have a diploma or class 12 certificate from a recognised college.
NHM UP Recruitment 2022: Selection process
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria for the recruitment process here- NHM UP Recruitment 2021-22 Notification