NHM UP Recruitment

NHM UP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2980 Lab Technician, STS and other posts on upnrhm.gov.in, details here

Candidates can apply through the official website of UP NHM, upnrhm.gov.in. 

NHM UP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2980 Lab Technician, STS and other posts on upnrhm.gov.in, details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has issued notification for the recruitment of Lab Technician, Senior Treatment Supervisor and other posts. Through this recruitment drive,  NHM, UP is looking to fill 2980 posts.

The interested and eligible candidates need to note that the last date to apply is January 7, 2022. 

It may be noted that the vacancies of Lab Technician, STS and STLS are on contractual basis.

NHM UP Recruitment 2021-22: Important dates

Go-Live of Online Application form- December 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM

Last day to fill Online Application form- January 07, 2022 at 11.00 AM

NHM UP Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Lab Technician (Blood Bank): 64 posts
  • Lab Technician (BCTV): 15 posts
  • Lab Technician (BSU): 91 posts
  • Lab Technician (Community Process): 1665 posts
  • Lab Technician (NCD-NPPCF): 04 posts
  • Lab Technician (NCD-NPCDCS): 224 posts
  • Lab Technician (Medical College): 17 posts
  • Lab Technician (IRL/C&DST): 05 posts
  • Lab Technician (CBNAAT LT): 171 posts
  • Senior Lab Technician EQA: 04 posts
  • Senior Lab Technician IRL: 21 posts
  • Senior Lab Technician C&DST: 23 posts
  • Lab Technician (UPHC): 175 posts
  • Lab Technician (UCHC): 06 posts
  • Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS): 293 posts
  • Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor (STLS): 202 posts

NHM UP Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The candidate must not be more than 40 years old. 

NHM UP Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a diploma or class 12 certificate from a recognised college.

NHM UP Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria for the recruitment process here- NHM UP Recruitment 2021-22 Notification

