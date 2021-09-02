हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NHPC recruitment

NHPC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 173 posts of Medical Officer, Junior Engineer, Accountant, check details here

NHPC Recruitment 2021: The recruitment drive will fill up to 173 vacancies in several posts. 

File Photo

New Delhi: National Hydro Electric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited is hiring for the posts of Sr Medical Officer, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer, JE (Civil, Electrical & Mechanical), and Sr Accountant. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of NHPC at nhpcindia.com.

The application process which started on September 1, 2021, will last till September 30, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up to 173 vacancies in NHPC. 

Vacancy details:

Senior Medical Officer- 13 

Junior Engineer (Civil)- 68 

Junior Engineer (Electrical)- 34 

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)- 31 

Assistant Rajbhasha Officer- 7 

Sr Accountant- 20 

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details HERE

NHPC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

1. Visit the official NHPC Limited website at nhpcindia.com

2. The homepage will appear, click on “Careers”

3. Select “Click here for online application” under Advertisement for recruitment

4. Login details and apply for the desired post

5. Pay the application fees and submit the application

Selection criteria:

Candidates will be called for a computer-based online test. The final candidates will be selected on the basis of merit in the online test. The online test will be held across 22 cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Panaji, Ranchi, Raipur and Shimla.

Application fees:

Candidates from the General, OBC and GEN-EWS category will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 250 online. For SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category, there is no registration fee.

Selected candidates will be placed at Projects/ Power Stations/ Offices including Joint Ventures & Subsidiary Companies of NHPC across the country or abroad. 

ALSO READ: PPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 119 posts of Principal, check eligibility and other details

