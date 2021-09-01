PPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 119 posts of Principal, check eligibility and other details

New Delhi: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) is looking to hire for posts of Principal (Group A) in the Department of School Education, Govt of Punjab. Interested candidates can apply on the official site of PPSC at ppsc.gov.in.

The last date to submit the applications is October 20. After downloading the Bank Challan Form, deposit the application fee by or before October 27. The recruitment drive will fill up to 119 vacancies in the Department of School Education.

Eligibility criteria:

1. Candidates should have Master's Degree in Arts, Science, Commerce or Engineering in any stream from a recognized university or institution with minimum 50 percent marks in the case of persons from General Category. For SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates, the minimum marks criteria is 45 percent.

2. Candidates should have cleared Degree of Bachelor of Education from a recognized university or institution except in case of persons holding the post of Vocational Masters or Vocational Lecturer or Computer Masters or Computer Faculty/ Teachers and Agriculture Masters.

3. Ideal candidates must have teaching experience for a minimum period of three years in any Government School under the control of the Director (means Director of Public Instructions, (School) Punjab).

Age limit:

Candidates must be 18 years or more and the maximum age limit is 37 years.

Application fee:

For the SC/ST and Backward class people of Punjab, the application fee is Rs 750. The fee is Rs 500 for the Ex-Serviceman, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PWD), and Lineal of Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab. Candidates from others Categories i.e. General, Sports Persons of Punjab, and Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab will have to pay Rs 1500.

Selection procedure:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a competitive written examination.

