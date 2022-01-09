NHPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 67 Trainee Engineer, Trainee Officer posts on nhpcindia.com, details here

New Delhi: NHPC Limited is hiring for Trainee Engineer and Trainee Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official NHPC website at nhpcindia.com.

The candidates have to apply for the posts on or before January 17, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 67 vacancies in the organization.

NHPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Trainee Engineer (Civil): 29 posts

Trainee Engineer (Mechanical): 20 posts

Trainee Engineer (Electrical): 4 posts

Trainee Officer (Finance): 12 posts

Trainee Officer (Company Secretary): 2 posts

Read the official notification HERE.

NHPC Recruitment 2022: Selection criteria

Candidates will be shortlisted as per merit based on the GATE - 2021 score, CA/CMA score and CS score for Trainee Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical), Trainee Officer (Finance) and Trainee Officer (Company Secretary) respectively. As per the official notification, “The shortlisted candidates will be called to Corporate Office, Faridabad for verification of their documents/ certificates for which travelling allowance shall be paid as per extant rules of the Corporation.”

NHPC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates from General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category have to pay an application fee of Rs 295 (including GST @ 18%) through online mode. The SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category candidates are exempted from the fees.

