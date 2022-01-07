हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP police recruitment

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 936 Head Operator posts, check salary and other details here

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 936 vacancies of Head Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic) in UP Police radio cadre.

Representational image

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited applications for Head Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic) posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. 

The application process will begin on January 20 and last till February 28. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 936 vacancies of Head Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic) in UP Police radio cadre.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Candidates should have a three-year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT / Mechanical. For detailed eligibility criteria, read the official notification HERE

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates should be between 20 to 28 years as on July 1, 2022.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates will be required to pay the application fee of Rs 400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Head operator/ Head Operator (Mechanic): Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400

