NIACL Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for 300 vacancies for Administrative Officer posts ends soon

New Delhi: The New India Assurance Company Limited has announced openings for the post of Administrative Officer (Generalists) in Scale I. A total of 300 vacancies have been released.

Interested candidates can apply on the company’s official website on newindia.co.in.

However, the deadline to apply for the posts is about to end soon. The online registration for the job started on September 1 and the last date to apply is September 21, 2021. Hence, the candidates have just two more days to apply before the window is closed.

Candidates to go to the Recruitment Section of website and click on the option "APPLY ONLINE".

The Phase-I Online Examination (Objective) will be tentatively held in October, while the Phase-II Online Examination (Objective+Descriptive) will be tentatively held in November.

NIACL Recruitment 2021 - Age Limit:

The candidate must have attained a minimum age of 21 years and must not be more than 30 years old as on April 1, 2021 i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd April, 1991 and not later than 1st April, 2000.

NIACL Recruitment 2021 - Educational Qualification:

A candidate must possess the minimum qualification of a graduate/postgraduate in any discipline.

NIACL Recruitment 2021 – Salary:

Basic pay of Rs 32,795 in the scale of Rs 32795-1610(14)-55335-1745(4)-62315 and other admissible allowance as applicable. Gross emoluments will be approximately Rs. 60,000 per month in metropolitan centers. Other benefits such as coverage under National Pension System governed by PFRDA, Gratuity, LTS, Medical Benefits, Group Personal Accident Insurance etc. will also be given.

Live TV