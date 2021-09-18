हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BPCL Recruitment

BPCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice posts, check eligibility and other details

Interested candidates can apply on the official website of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) on mhrdnats.gov.in. 

BPCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice posts, check eligibility and other details
Representational image

New Delhi: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Mumbai has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) on mhrdnats.gov.in. 

The last date to enroll in the web portal is September 21 and the deadline to apply is September 24, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill up to 87 vacancies in the organisation. 

Vacancy details:

Graduate Apprentice 42 Posts

Technician Apprentice 45 Posts

Eligibility criteria:

Graduate Apprentice: First class engineering degree in the respective discipline with 6.3 CGPA from a recognized Indian University/ Institute.

Technician Apprentice: First class Diploma in Engineering in the respective discipline with 60 percent marks from State Board of Technical Education/ Recognized Indian University.

Age limit:

Candidates should be between 18 to 27 years of age. Relaxation will be applicable for reserved category candidates as per guidelines. 

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks obtained in the qualifying exam and interview. The final merit list will be prepared according to categories General SC/ST/OBC/PwD on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates. 

It is to be noted that candidates who have already undergone or are currently undergoing apprenticeship under the Apprenticeship Act and/or having one year of experience are not eligible to apply. 

The Apprenticeship training will be held for a period of one year as per the Apprentices (Amendment) Act, 1973. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
