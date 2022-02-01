हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NLC Recruitment 2022

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 550 posts on nlcindia.in, details here

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NLC- nlcindia.in. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: NLC India Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates for Apprentice posts. The candidates need to note that the organisation is looking to fill up 550 posts through this recruitment drive. 

The registration process will begin on February 1 and will end on February 10, 2022. 

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • Last date to apply online- February 10, 2022
  • Last date to send registration form via post- February 15, 2022, 5 PM
  • List of Shortlisted candidates for certificate verification (Tentative)- February 25, 2022
  • Shortlisted candidates to be called for certificate verification (Tentative)- March 1 to 5, 2022
  • List of selected candidates  (Tentative)- March 12, 2022
  • Tentative joining date- March 21, 2022

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details 

Graduate Apprentice: 250 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: 300 Posts

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The candidates can check the selection process for this recruitment driver here- Detailed Notification

Tags:
NLC Recruitment 2022Recruitment 2022NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022NLC jobsGovernment jobs
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Apprentice posts on rcilab.in, details here

