NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 550 posts on nlcindia.in, details here

New Delhi: NLC India Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates for Apprentice posts. The candidates need to note that the organisation is looking to fill up 550 posts through this recruitment drive.
The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NLC- nlcindia.in. The registration process will begin on February 1 and will end on February 10, 2022.
NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
- Last date to apply online- February 10, 2022
- Last date to send registration form via post- February 15, 2022, 5 PM
- List of Shortlisted candidates for certificate verification (Tentative)- February 25, 2022
- Shortlisted candidates to be called for certificate verification (Tentative)- March 1 to 5, 2022
- List of selected candidates (Tentative)- March 12, 2022
- Tentative joining date- March 21, 2022
NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Graduate Apprentice: 250 Posts
Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: 300 Posts
NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
The candidates can check the selection process for this recruitment driver here- Detailed Notification