NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 550 posts on nlcindia.in, details here

New Delhi: NLC India Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates for Apprentice posts. The candidates need to note that the organisation is looking to fill up 550 posts through this recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NLC- nlcindia.in. The registration process will begin on February 1 and will end on February 10, 2022.

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last date to apply online- February 10, 2022

Last date to send registration form via post- February 15, 2022, 5 PM

List of Shortlisted candidates for certificate verification (Tentative)- February 25, 2022

Shortlisted candidates to be called for certificate verification (Tentative)- March 1 to 5, 2022

List of selected candidates (Tentative)- March 12, 2022

Tentative joining date- March 21, 2022

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice: 250 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: 300 Posts

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The candidates can check the selection process for this recruitment driver here- Detailed Notification

