Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for GDMO posts at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in, check last date

North East Frontier Railway has invited applications from candidates for GDMO and other posts.

Interested candidates wanting to apply for the posts can do so online through the official site of NFR on nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is till May 10, 2021. This recruitment drive is to fill up 11 posts in the organization.

The interview will be conducted by the Railway Board on May 11, 2021. The sessions will begin from 11 am onwards. Vacancies may alter as per Administrative Requirement at any time during the engagement.

Vacancy Details

Ophthalmologist 1 Post

General Duty Medical Officers 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Specialist: The candidate should be a minimum MBBS with Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in respective subject/ field as a Specialist and should be recognized by the Indian Medical Council.

GDMO: The candidate should be a minimum MBBS pass degree from an Institute recognized by the Indian Medical Council, or with a valid registration certificate of any of the state Medical Councils of India after completion of one-year compulsory internship.

Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should not exceed 53 years of age as of May 1, 2021. For retired doctors, age to be considered not exceeding 67 years as of May 1, 2021.

Selected candidates will have to produce the original certificate, pension payment order, service certificate, and last pay certificate and attested copies of all certificates at the time of joining.

