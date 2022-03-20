हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR)

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Various vacancies announced for teacher posts, check eligibility here

The interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk in interview for PGT, TGT and PRT posts on April 1, 2022. 

New Delhi: Northeast Frontier Railway has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teacher. The railways is looking to fill up 52 posts of Teachers in the organisation through this recruitment drive. 

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details 

  • PGT: 4 Posts
  • TGT: 16 Posts
  • PRT: 13 Posts
  • TGT: 6 Posts
  • Contractual Teachers: 13 Posts

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria 

Interested candidates can check the educational qualification here- Detailed Notification available here

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 65 years of age. 

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can directly report for the walk-in-interview at the venue of interview as per date and time specified above with copies of all certificate/ testimonials/ marksheets in original and true copy. 

