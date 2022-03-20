Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Various vacancies announced for teacher posts, check eligibility here

New Delhi: Northeast Frontier Railway has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teacher. The railways is looking to fill up 52 posts of Teachers in the organisation through this recruitment drive.
The interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk in interview for PGT, TGT and PRT posts on April 1, 2022.
Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
- PGT: 4 Posts
- TGT: 16 Posts
- PRT: 13 Posts
- TGT: 6 Posts
- Contractual Teachers: 13 Posts
Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Interested candidates can check the educational qualification here- Detailed Notification available here
Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Age limit
The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 65 years of age.
Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: How to apply
Candidates can directly report for the walk-in-interview at the venue of interview as per date and time specified above with copies of all certificate/ testimonials/ marksheets in original and true copy.