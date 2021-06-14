NPCIL Recruitment 2021: 121 vacancies released for apprentice, here’s how to apply

New Delhi: Nuclear Power Corporation of India, a PSU, has invited applications from candidates in various designated trades for engagement as apprentices at its Kakrapar Gujarat site.

A total of 121 vacancies have been notified for trades such as Electrician, Fitter, Instrument Mechanic and Electronic Mechanic, etc.

A monthly stipend of up to Rs 8,855 will be offered to the selected candidates. The period of apprenticeship training will be for one year.

Eligibility Criteria for NPCIL Recruitment 2021:

Candidates must have ITI certification in the respective trade to be eligible. The minimum age of the applicant should not be below 14 years and the maximum age limit is 24 years for General Candidates as of July 15, 2021.

How to apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2021:

Interested candidates can download the application form from the NPCIL website at npcil.nic.in/HRManagement/Opportunities.

The duly filled in application form with passport size photograph along with self attested copies of relevant documents should be sent to NPCIL office at Kakrapar Gujarat site.

The applications should reach on or before the last date July 15, 2021.

Also Read: Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: 350 vacancies released, check how to apply

Live TV