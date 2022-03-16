हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NTPC

NTPC recruitment 2022: 60 vacancies announced at ntpc.co.in, check details here

NTPC Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply is March 21. 

Representational Image

NTPC Recruitment 2022: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited has announced 60 vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates.

According to the notification released on the official websites at https://www.ntpc.co.in and https://careers.ntpc.co.in, the recruitment drive is being held to fill up the posts of 'executive trainees'.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check details.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Executive Trainee - Finance (CA/CMA): 20 posts (UR - 20, EWS - 1, OBC - 5, SC - 3, ST - 1)
  • Executive Trainee - Finance (MBA-Fin): 10 posts (UR - 6, EWS - 1, OBC - 2, SC - 1)
  • Executive Trainee - HR: 30 posts (UR - 14, EWS - 2, OBC - 8, SC - 4, ST - 2)

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The maximum age of the candidates should be 29 as on March 21, 2022.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Selected candidates will be placed on the pay scale of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000 (E1 Grade).

NTPC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates need to visit NTPC's official website at https://www.ntpc.co.in to apply. 

 

 

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply is March 21, 2022. 

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Check official notice

