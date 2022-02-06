NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 177 vacancies on ntpc.co.in, check salary and other details here

New Delhi: The NTPC Limited has invited applications to hire professionals for Mining Sirdar and Mining Overman posts. Interested candidates can visit the official NTPC website at ntpc.co.in for more details.

The last day to apply for the posts is March 15, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 177 vacancies. Candidates will be hired on a fixed-term basis for three years.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Mining Overman 74 posts

Mining Sirdar 103 posts

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and skill test. The exam will be conducted at Ranchi, Raipur and Bhubaneshwar.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Mining Overman post: Candidates must have a Diploma in Mining Engineering from a recognised institute of repute with an overman certificate of competency under the CMR issued by DGMS for coal.

Mining Sirdar post: Candidates should have passed class 10 with the Sirdar Certificate of competency issued by DGMS for coal and the First Aid Certificate issued by St. Johns Ambulance Association.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The upper age limit of the candidates is 57 years.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Salary details

Mining Overman: Rs 50, 000 per month

Mining Sirdar: Rs 40, 000 per month

ALSO READ: BARC Recruitment 2022: Hurry up! Few days left to apply for Scientific Officer posts

Live TV