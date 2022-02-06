हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NTPC recruitment

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 177 vacancies on ntpc.co.in, check salary and other details here

NTPC Recruitment 2022: The last day to apply for Mining Sirdar and Mining Overman posts is March 15, 2022. 

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 177 vacancies on ntpc.co.in, check salary and other details here
Representational image

New Delhi: The NTPC Limited has invited applications to hire professionals for Mining Sirdar and Mining Overman posts. Interested candidates can visit the official NTPC website at ntpc.co.in for more details. 

The last day to apply for the posts is March 15, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 177 vacancies. Candidates will be hired on a fixed-term basis for three years.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Mining Overman   74 posts

Mining Sirdar      103 posts

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and skill test. The exam will be conducted at Ranchi, Raipur and Bhubaneshwar.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Mining Overman post: Candidates must have a Diploma in Mining Engineering from a recognised institute of repute with an overman certificate of competency under the CMR issued by DGMS for coal. 

Mining Sirdar post: Candidates should have passed class 10 with the Sirdar Certificate of competency issued by DGMS for coal and the First Aid Certificate issued by St. Johns Ambulance Association.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The upper age limit of the candidates is 57 years. 

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Salary details

Mining Overman: Rs 50, 000 per month

Mining Sirdar: Rs 40, 000 per month

ALSO READ: BARC Recruitment 2022: Hurry up! Few days left to apply for Scientific Officer posts

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NTPC recruitmentNTPC Recruitment 2022NTPC Limited
Next
Story

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply for various assistant managers posts on sbi.co.in, details here

Must Watch

PT2M50S

Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away: AR Rehman remembers moments spent with Lata Mangeshkar