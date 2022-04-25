New Delhi: Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications to hire for several Group-‘B’ posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 90 vacancies in Group-‘B’ Combatised (Non Gazetted-Non Ministerial) posts in the Border Security Force, Engineering Set up. The last day to apply for the vacancies is June 8, 2022, till 23.59 PM.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Inspector (Architect) 1 post

Sub Inspector (Works) 57 posts

Junior Engineer /Sub Inspector (Electrical) 32 posts

BSF Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Inspector (Architect), Sub Inspector (Works), Junior Engineer /Sub Inspector (Electrical): Candidates must be below 30 years of age as on the closing date of receipt of online application.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will have to undergo two phases of examinations. The first phase includes written examination, while candidates who clear the first phase exam will appear before the selection board for second phase examination that will include Documentation, Physical Standards Test and Physical Efficiency Test. After clearing all the above stages, shortlisted candidates will undergo detailed Medical Examination, which will be conducted by a Medical board to assess their fitness, the official notification read.

For more details, check the direct link to the official notification HERE.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates will have to pat Rs 200 as examination fee. It is to be noted that female candidates of all categories and candidates from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, BSF serving personnel and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from exam fee payment.

ALSO READ: UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies on upsc.gov.in; Check eligibility, other details here

Live TV