NTPC recruitment

NTPC recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts on careers.ntpc.co.in, salary up to Rs 1,40,000, details here

The maximum age of the candidates should be 29 years of age as on 21 March, 2022. Check other details here:

Representational Image

New Delhi: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited has invited applications for the recruitment of eligible candidates for various executive trainee posts. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 60 vacancies in NTPC.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in. The application process began today and the last day to apply is March 21, 2022.  

NTPC recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Executive Trainee-Finance (CA/CMA)  20 posts

Executive Trainee-Finance (MBA-Fin)   10 posts

Executive Trainee-HR                              30 posts

NTPC recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000 (E1 Grade).

NTPC recruitment 2022: How to apply

1. Visit the official website at ntpc.co.in. 

2. Click on career link on the homepage. 

3. Select the desired post and fill out the application form. 

4. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference. 

NTPC recruitment 2022: Age limit

To read a detailed notification including eligibility criteria, reservations/relaxations, selection process, etc, candidates should visit the NTPC website. Direct link to official notification HERE

