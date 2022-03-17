NTPC recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for various vacancies at ntpc.co.in, details here

New Delhi: NTPC has invited applications for the recruitment of various executive trainee posts. This recruitment drive of NTPC will fill a total of 60 vacancies in the organisation.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in. The last day to apply is March 21, 2022.

NTPC recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Executive Trainee-Finance (CA/CMA) 20 posts

Executive Trainee-Finance (MBA-Fin) 10 posts

Executive Trainee-HR 30 posts

NTPC recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000 (E1 Grade).

NTPC recruitment 2022: How to apply

1. Visit the official website at ntpc.co.in.

2. Click on career link on the homepage.

3. Select the desired post and fill out the application form.

4. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

NTPC recruitment 2022: Age limit

The maximum age of the candidates should be 29 years of age as on 21 March, 2022.

To read a detailed notification including eligibility criteria, reservations/relaxations, selection process, etc, candidates should visit the NTPC website. Direct link to official notification HERE.

Live TV