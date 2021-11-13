Odisha Public Service Commission recruitment 2021: OPSC releases 381 vacancies on opsc.gov.in, details here

OPSC Recruitment 2021: The Odisha Public Service Commission has released a notification for 381 fresh vacancies on Friday (November 12) on its official website. The OPSC 2021 recruitment notification invites candidates for 381 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor. Candidates can visit the commission's official website opsc.gov.in for more details.

For the purpose of the application, candidates first have to register themselves on the website. A non-refundable fee of Rs 500 has to be paid to apply for the posts.

OPSC 2021 recruitment: Important dates

1- The online registration for the 381 posts will commence from November 22.

2- The last date of registration is December 20.

3- The last date to complete the application process is December 27.

The recruitment process aims to fill posts for 23 disciplines. The subjects include General Medicine, Anatomy, Bio-Chemistry, Psychiatry, Orthopedic Surgery, Physiology, Microbiology, General Surgery, and others. Further, it should be noted that before their appointment, candidates should register themselves with the Odisha Medical Registration Act, 196.

It must be noted that candidates have to register themselves with the Odisha Medical Registration Act, 1961 before their appointment.

OPSC 2021 recruitment: Selection process

According to the official notification, candidates have to appear for a written examination for the post of Assistant Professor. The given exam would be conducted for a duration of 3 hours and consists of MCQ-based questions carrying a total of 200 marks.

A negative marking of 0.25 marks for each question will also be conducted in the examination. The examination would be conducted by the commission in Cuttack.

Candidates who qualify for the examination would be called for document verification. In case of any query with regards to registration, candidates should reach out to the helpline number-06712304707 on working days between 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

OPSC 2021 recruitment: Age limit

Candidates applying for these posts must be at least 21 years of age and not more than 45 years of age as of January 1, 2021. However, for SC, ST and women candidates, the upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years.

Candidates are advised to refer to the detailed notification and website for more details on educational qualifications.

Live TV