Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: 146 vacancies announced, direct link to apply for Diploma apprentice here

New Delhi: Oil India Limited (OIL) has issued notification for the recruitment of Diploma apprentices. The comapny is recruiting apprentices for its production and exploration areas in the districts of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo in Assam and Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The candidates need to note that a total of 146 vacancies in various Engineering streams such as Chemical, Civil, Computer, Electrical, Electronics & Telecommunication, Instrumentation and Mechanical will be filled via this drive.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the Career section of the official website of OIL at oil-india.com. The last date to apply is December 9, 2021.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Important dates

The application window opened on November 10, 2021.

The last date to apply is December 9, 2021.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Age limit

A candidate must be between 18 and 30 years to be eligible. Relaxation in age limit will be applicable as per government rules.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a computer-based test (CBT). Candidates can check the eligibility criteria for this recruitment drive and apply for the same here- Direct link

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Salary

Selected candidates will get paid in the pay scale of Rs 37,500 to Rs 1,45,000.

