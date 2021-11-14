हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: 146 vacancies announced, direct link to apply for Diploma apprentice here

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the Career section of the official website of OIL at oil-india.com.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: 146 vacancies announced, direct link to apply for Diploma apprentice here
Representational Image

New Delhi: Oil India Limited (OIL) has issued notification for the recruitment of Diploma apprentices. The comapny is recruiting apprentices for its production and exploration areas in the districts of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo in Assam and Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The candidates need to note that a total of 146 vacancies in various Engineering streams such as Chemical, Civil, Computer, Electrical, Electronics & Telecommunication, Instrumentation and Mechanical will be filled via this drive. 

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the Career section of the official website of OIL at oil-india.com. The last date to apply is December 9, 2021.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Important dates

  • The application window opened on November 10, 2021. 
  • The last date to apply is December 9, 2021.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Age limit

A candidate must be between 18 and 30 years to be eligible. Relaxation in age limit will be applicable as per government rules.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria 

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a computer-based test (CBT). Candidates can check the eligibility criteria for this recruitment drive and apply for the same here- Direct link

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Salary

Selected candidates will get paid in the pay scale of Rs 37,500 to Rs 1,45,000.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021Recruitment 2021Oil India LimitedPSU jobsOIL recruitmentOil India jobsOil India recruitmentsarkari naukrijob alertGovernment jobsoil-india.com Job alertsJobs in India
Next
Story

Delhi University (DU) Recruitment 2021: Bumper Assistant Professor vacancies announced at du.ac.in, details here

Must Watch

PT13M18S

Big announcement of CM Kejriwal in view of increasing pollution in Delhi