हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ONGC Recruitment

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Apply through UGC NET June 2020 score card, check details here

This recruitment drive is being carried out to fill up 15 posts of HR Executives and 6 posts of Public Relation Officers. Candidates can apply for these posts till January 4, 2021.

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Apply through UGC NET June 2020 score card, check details here

New Delhi: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released the notification for the recruitment of HR Executives and Public Relations Officer (PRO) through the UGC NET June 2020 score.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for 21 posts online through the official website of ONGC: ongcindia.com

This recruitment drive is being carried out to fill up 15 posts of HR Executives and 6 posts of Public Relation Officers.
Candidates can apply for these posts till January 4, 2021.

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria including educational qualification, age limit and UGC NET June 2020 score is different for various posts. Candidates can access the details of eligibility criteria by clicking here.

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Application fee

The application fee for the candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS categories is Rs 300/- while candidates belonging to SC/ST categories are exempted from the application fee.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY

ONGC Recruitment 2021:  Selection Procedure

The final selection of the candidates will be based on the following parameters- Educational qualification, UGC NET June 2020 score and performance in the personal interview.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ONGC RecruitmentONGC Recruitment 2021Recruitment 2021
Next
Story

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced on rrccr.com, details here

Must Watch

PT9M4S

Bollywood Breaking: Rift in Rashmi-Devoleena's friendship