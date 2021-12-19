ONGC Recruitment 2021: Apply through UGC NET June 2020 score card, check details here

New Delhi: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released the notification for the recruitment of HR Executives and Public Relations Officer (PRO) through the UGC NET June 2020 score.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for 21 posts online through the official website of ONGC: ongcindia.com

This recruitment drive is being carried out to fill up 15 posts of HR Executives and 6 posts of Public Relation Officers.

Candidates can apply for these posts till January 4, 2021.

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria including educational qualification, age limit and UGC NET June 2020 score is different for various posts. Candidates can access the details of eligibility criteria by clicking here.

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Application fee

The application fee for the candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS categories is Rs 300/- while candidates belonging to SC/ST categories are exempted from the application fee.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure

The final selection of the candidates will be based on the following parameters- Educational qualification, UGC NET June 2020 score and performance in the personal interview.

