हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Oil and natural gas

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 313 Graduate Trainee posts at ongcindia.com, check full details here

ONGC Recruitment 2021: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is seeking to recruit 313 candidates for Graduate Trainee (GT) posts, check complete details here...

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 313 Graduate Trainee posts at ongcindia.com, check full details here

ONGC Recruitment 2021: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has sought application from eligible candidates for Graduate Trainee (GT) posts. The ONGC GT Recruitment 2021 application process for 313 posts will end on October 12.  

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the ONGC GT posts through the Gate-2020 score. Candidates can check the notification on the official website of ONGC ongcindia.com.

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details 

AEE (Cementing) : 7 Posts
AEE (Civil) : 18 Posts
AEE (Driling) : 28 Posts
AEE (Electrical): 39 Posts
AEE (Electronics): 5 Posts
AEE (Instrumentation) : 32 Posts
AEE (Mechanical) : 31 Posts
AEE (Production) Chemical: 16 Posts
AEE (Production) Petroleum : 12 Posts
AEE (Reservoir): 7 Posts
Chemist : 15 Posts
Geologist: 19 Posts
Geophysicist (Surface) : 24 Posts
Geophysicist (Wells) : 12 Posts
Materials Management Officer : 12 Posts
Programming Officer : 5 Posts
Transport Officer : 7 Posts
AEE (Industrial Engineering) : 3 Posts

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Age Criteria

The maximum age limit for the Unreserved and EWS category is 30 years and for the post of AEE ( Drilling and cementing) 28 years. The age limit for OBC (Non-Creamy layer) is 33 and for the post of AEE( Drilling and cementing) 31 years. 

The age limit for the SC/ST candidate is 35 years and for the AEE ( Drilling and cementing) is 33 years. For details check the notification below

ONGC recruitment 2021: How to apply

* Visit official website at ongcindia.com
* Click on the career tab
* Click on the link -- 'Recruitment of GTs in Engineering & Geoscience disciplines through GATE 2020 score'
* Click on 'New applicant'
* Enter Gate 2020 registration Number and mail Id
* Pay application fee
* Download and take a printout for future reference.

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Application fees

All the applicants belonging to the General/EWS/OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 300. Candidates from the SC/ST/PwBD category will not be required to pay any application fee.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Oil and natural gasONGCONGC Recruitment 2021Jobscareer
Next
Story

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil announces over 500 vacancies, pay scale up to Rs 1.05 lakh, here’s how to apply

Must Watch

PT3M42S

Monks craft traditional grocery truck to donate food during COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand