ONGC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 313 Graduate Trainee posts at ongcindia.com, check full details here

ONGC Recruitment 2021: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has sought application from eligible candidates for Graduate Trainee (GT) posts. The ONGC GT Recruitment 2021 application process for 313 posts will end on October 12.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the ONGC GT posts through the Gate-2020 score. Candidates can check the notification on the official website of ONGC ongcindia.com.

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

AEE (Cementing) : 7 Posts

AEE (Civil) : 18 Posts

AEE (Driling) : 28 Posts

AEE (Electrical): 39 Posts

AEE (Electronics): 5 Posts

AEE (Instrumentation) : 32 Posts

AEE (Mechanical) : 31 Posts

AEE (Production) Chemical: 16 Posts

AEE (Production) Petroleum : 12 Posts

AEE (Reservoir): 7 Posts

Chemist : 15 Posts

Geologist: 19 Posts

Geophysicist (Surface) : 24 Posts

Geophysicist (Wells) : 12 Posts

Materials Management Officer : 12 Posts

Programming Officer : 5 Posts

Transport Officer : 7 Posts

AEE (Industrial Engineering) : 3 Posts

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Age Criteria

The maximum age limit for the Unreserved and EWS category is 30 years and for the post of AEE ( Drilling and cementing) 28 years. The age limit for OBC (Non-Creamy layer) is 33 and for the post of AEE( Drilling and cementing) 31 years.

The age limit for the SC/ST candidate is 35 years and for the AEE ( Drilling and cementing) is 33 years. For details check the notification below

ONGC recruitment 2021: How to apply

* Visit official website at ongcindia.com

* Click on the career tab

* Click on the link -- 'Recruitment of GTs in Engineering & Geoscience disciplines through GATE 2020 score'

* Click on 'New applicant'

* Enter Gate 2020 registration Number and mail Id

* Pay application fee

* Download and take a printout for future reference.

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Application fees

All the applicants belonging to the General/EWS/OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 300. Candidates from the SC/ST/PwBD category will not be required to pay any application fee.