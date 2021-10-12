ONGC Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 313 posts is October 12 - check details here

Hurry up, interested candidates! Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has begun the application process to fill 313 vacancies of graduate trainees. The last day to apply for the post is October 12, 2021.

If you are keen but are yet to apply, go to the official website to do so - www.ongcindia.com.

ONGC Recruitment 2021: What is the age criteria?

The maximum age limit for the Unreserved and EWS category is 30 years for all the posts, except the post of AEE ( Drilling and cementing), fot which it is 28 years. The age limit for OBC (Non-Creamy layer) is 33 and for the post of AEE (Drilling and cementing) 31 years. The age limit for SC/ST candidate is 35 years and for the AEE (Drilling and cementing) is 33 years.

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Details about vacancy

This recruitment drive is aimed at filling 313 vacancies of Graduate Trainees in Engineering and Geo-Science disciplines; Gate-2020 score will be considered.

ONGC recruitment 2021: How much is the application fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹300 for ONGC recruitment 2021. The application fee is exempted for candidates who fall within the SC/ST/PwBD categories.

Click here for the direct link to apply

ONGC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit official website of ONGC- ongcindia.com

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the career tab

Step 3. Click on the 'Recruitment of GTs in Engineering & Geoscience disciplines through GATE 2020 score' link

Step 3. Click on 'New applicant' and register with your Gate 2020 registration Number and mail Id

Step 4. Click enter and pay the application fee

Step 5. Download the receipt/form and take a printout for future reference

Those looking to apply can check the detailed notification here

Live TV