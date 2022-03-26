हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ONGC Recruitment

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced on ongcindia.com, check details here

The interested and eligible candidates can download the application form through the official website- ongcindia.com. 

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced on ongcindia.com, check details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Ahmedabad has issued a notification for the recruitment of Junior Consultants and Associate Consultants posts. The company is looking to fill 36 vacancies in Surface Team and Engineering Services disciplines through this recruitment drive. 

The interested and eligible candidates can download the application form through the official website- ongcindia.com. The last date to apply for the posts is March 30, 2022.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • Junior Consultant: 14 posts
  • Associate Consultant: 22 posts

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

  • Junior Consultant/Associate Consultant(Surface Team)Production: Retired ONGC executives at E3 to E5 level of Production discipline with knowledge in Surface installations.
  • Junior Consultant/Associate Consultant(Surface Team)Electrical: Retired ONGC executives at E3 to E5 level of Electrical discipline with knowledge in Electrical system.
  • Junior Consultant/Associate Consultant(Engineering Services): Retired ONGC executives up to E3 level of Electrical discipline with knowledge in Engineering Services.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Check Detailed Notification Here

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Associate Consultant (E4 & E5 Level): Rs 66000.00 (inclusive of all) + Rs 2000.00 (maximum) communication facilities against submission of invoice.

Junior Consultant (Up to E3 Level): Rs 40000.00 (inclusive of all) + Rs 2000.00 (maximum) communication facilities against submission of invoice.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Less than 65 years of age at the time of engagement.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

As per the official notice, “Eligible candidates are required to send the scanned copy of their application duly signed in the format given at Annexure-I of this advertisement to the email address: BHARGAVA_VIKAS@ONGC.CO.IN as noneditable file on or before 30/03/2022.”

Tags:
ONGC RecruitmentONGC Recruitment 2021Recruitment 2021government job 2022Sarkari naukri 2022
