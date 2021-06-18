OPSC recruitment 2021: Registration opens for 351 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts, check salary, eligibility, other details

OPSC recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Friday (June 18) opened the registration window to apply for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.

A total of 351 vacancies have been notified. Interested candidates can visit the official website at opsc.gov.in to apply for the job.

The registration link that opened today will remain active till July 16, 2021. The last date of submission of registered online application is July 23, 2021.

Selected candidates will work for the Odisha Veterinary Service under Fisheries & ARD Department.

Eligibility for OPSC Veterinary Asst Surgeon recruitment:

The candidates must possess Bachelor’s degree in Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science or its equivalent.

Age Limit:

The candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be over 32 years old on January 1, 2021. Certain relaxations will be applicable.

Salary of OPSC Veterinary Asst Surgeon:

Selected candidates will get a pay scale of Rs 44,900 in Level 10 of the pay matrix under OSRP Rules.

Method of Selection:

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam and viva-voce test.

