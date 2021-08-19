हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
OPSC Recruitment

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies notified for 385 Assistant Professor posts, apply at opsc.gov.in

OPSC Recruitment 2021: The submission of application form will commence on  August 25, 2021 and last till September 24, 2021.

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies notified for 385 Assistant Professor posts, apply at opsc.gov.in
File Photo

New Delhi: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for Assistant Professor (Teacher Education) posts in the Department of Higher Education. Interested candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in

The recruitment drive will fill 385 vacancies of Assistant Professor posts. The submission of application form will commence on  August 25, 2021 and last till September 24, 2021. 

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have a Master's Degree or dual Master's Degrees, if the guidelines of the National Council for Teacher Education specify so, with having secured at least  55 percent of marks or its equivalent grade in the concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent Degree from a Foreign University. 

For candidates from the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, SEBC, and Persons with Disabilities categories, the minimum marks requirement is 50 percent or its equivalent grade.

Candidates should have either passed the National Eligibility Test (NET) meant for Assistant Professor (Stage I) or possess a PhD degree. Degree in the concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or a Foreign University or NET in E-education or PhD in Education is required. 

Pay Scale:

Candidates will receive a pay scale of pay-Cell-I of Level 10 of the Pay Matrix under ORSP (CT) Rules, 2019 with usual Dearness and other Allowance as admissible by the Government from time to time.

For detailed updates, candidates are recommended to check the official website. 

