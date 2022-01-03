हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
OPSC

OPSC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at opsc.gov.in, check details here

Interested candidates can check all the important details below.

OPSC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at opsc.gov.in, check details here
Representational Image

OPSC Recruitment 2022: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced bumper vacancies on its official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

According to the official advertisement, the recruitment drive will be conducted for 'Assistant Section Officers' posts. 

Interested candidates can check all the important details below:

OPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Post: Assistant Section Officers (Group-B)           
  • Number of vacancies: 796 (Unreserved: 447, SEBC: 62, SC: 109, ST: 178)

OPSC Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 35,400 in Level - 9

OPSC Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university and must have adequate knowledge in computer application.   

OPSC Recruitment 2022: Age limit as on January 1, 2021

21 to 32 years. Age relaxation is there.

OPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Interested candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500. No fee for SC, ST and PwBD candidates.

OPSC Recruitment 2022: Important dates

  • Registration for online applications will begin on January 20, 2022
  • The last date for submission of the online application form is February 25, 2022 (11:59 PM)
  • Last date for payment of examination fee: February 19, 2022 (11:59 PM)

Interested candidates are also advised to visit OPSC's official website at www.opsc.gov.in for the latest updates and detailed advertisement.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
OPSCOPSC Recruitment 2022OPSC RecruitmentOdisha Public Service CommissionJobsJobs 2022
Next
Story

CCI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Joint Director General, Deputy Director General posts on cci.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

PT2M45S

Breaking News: BSF kills 1 intruder in Jammu