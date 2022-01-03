OPSC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at opsc.gov.in, check details here

OPSC Recruitment 2022: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced bumper vacancies on its official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

According to the official advertisement, the recruitment drive will be conducted for 'Assistant Section Officers' posts.

Interested candidates can check all the important details below:

OPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Post: Assistant Section Officers (Group-B)

Assistant Section Officers (Group-B) Number of vacancies: 796 (Unreserved: 447, SEBC: 62, SC: 109, ST: 178)

OPSC Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 35,400 in Level - 9

OPSC Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university and must have adequate knowledge in computer application.

OPSC Recruitment 2022: Age limit as on January 1, 2021

21 to 32 years. Age relaxation is there.

OPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Interested candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500. No fee for SC, ST and PwBD candidates.

OPSC Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Registration for online applications will begin on January 20, 2022

The last date for submission of the online application form is February 25, 2022 (11:59 PM)

Last date for payment of examination fee: February 19, 2022 (11:59 PM)

Interested candidates are also advised to visit OPSC's official website at www.opsc.gov.in for the latest updates and detailed advertisement.

