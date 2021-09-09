Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021: 2340 vacancies announced, check important dates, other details here

New Delhi: The Punjab police department has announced openings for Constables in Technical and Support Services (TSS) Cadre. A total of 2340 vacancies have been notified out of which 3 percent posts have been reserved for sportspersons.

The Punjab Police recruitment will be done for the following domains: Information Technology Services (IT), Community & Victim Support and Counselling Services, Forensic Sciences (FS), Human Resource Management, Legal Services and Road Safety and Regulation.

Interested candidates can apply for the jobs on iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment - Important Dates:

Start date of online application – September 9, 2021 (9 am)

Last date to apply – September 29 (23:59 pm)

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment - Age Limit:

The minimum and the maximum age of recruitment for Constables will be 18 years and 28 years respectively as on January 1, 2021.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment - Selection Process:

The selection process will be conducted in 2 phases - Phase-I (Test 1 and Test 2) and Phase-II (Physical Measurement Test, the Physical Screening Test and Document Scrutiny).

The final merit list shall be released on the recruitment portal iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021 and the official website of Punjab Police punjabpolice.gov.in.

