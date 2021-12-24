Railway Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for various vacancies announced at rrccr.com, details here

Railway Recruitment 2021: As part of its recruitment drive, the Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway has announced various vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates.

According to the advertisement released on the website official at https://rrccr.com, as many as 21 vacant posts will be filled for Level 5/4, 3/2 under 'sports quota'.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details?

Level 5/4 -- 03 posts

Level 3/2 -- 18 posts

Railway Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification?

Level 5/4: Candidates should have minimum Graduation in any faculty from a recognized University.



Level 3/2: Candidates should have passed 12th (+2 stage) OR its equivalent examination OR passed Matriculation plus Course completed Act Apprentice OR passed Matriculation plus ITI.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Age limit as on January 1, 2022?

The interested candidates should be between 18 to 25 years of age.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Selection process?

The selection process will comprise of trial and after trial, only FIT candidates (securing 25 or more, out of 40 marks) will be assessed for the next stage of recruitment.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Application fees?

Applicants need to pay Rs 500 as application fees with a provision of refunding Rs 400 to those who are found eligible as per notification and actually appear in the trial. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/ PwD/ Women category need to pay Rs 250 as the application fees.

Railway Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Candidates can apply ONLINE through https://rrccr.com.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply?

The registration process has started on December 13 and will continue till December 27, 2021 (5 PM).

