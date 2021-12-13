Railway Recruitment 2021: Registration for several vacancies begins at rrccr.com, check important details here

Railway Recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway on Monday (December 13, 2021) started the registration process for several vacancies.

According to the advertisement released on the website official (https://rrccr.com), the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 21 posts for Level 5/4, 3/2 under 'sports quota'.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through the official site of RRC CR on rrccr.com.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Level 5/4 -- 03 posts

Level 3/2 -- 18 posts

Railway Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

Level 5/4: Candidates should have minimum Graduation in any faculty from a recognized University.



Level 3/2: Candidates should have passed 12th (+2 stage) OR its equivalent examination OR passed Matriculation plus Course completed Act Apprentice OR passed Matriculation plus ITI.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Age limit

As on January 1, 2022, the applicant should be between 18 to 25 years of age.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection process will comprise of trial and after trial of candidates, only to FIT candidates (securing 25 or more, out of 40 marks) shall be assessed for the next stage of recruitment.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Application fees

Interested candidates need to pay Rs 500 as application fees with a provision of refunding Rs 400 to those who are found eligible as per notification and actually appear in the trial. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/ PwD/ Women category need to pay Rs 250 as the application fees.

Railway Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Eligible candidates need to apply ONLINE through https://rrccr.com.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

The registration process has started on December 13 at 11 AM and will continue till December 27, 2021 (5 PM).

