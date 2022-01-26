Railway Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at rrccr.com, check eligibility and other details

Railway Recruitment 2022: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway (RRC/CR) has announced bumper vacancies and has sought applications from eligible candidates for engagement of Act Apprentices.
As per the notification released on their official website (https://www.rrccr.com), online applications have been invited to recruit Fitters, Welders, Carpenters, Painters, Tailors, Electricians, Machinists, Turners and Laboratory Assistants.
Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details?
- Mumbai Cluster: Around 1650
- Bhusawal Cluster: Around 410
- Pune Cluster: Around 150
- Nagpur Cluster: Around 110
- Solapur Cluster: Around 75
Railway Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification?
The candidate must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with minimum of 50% marks. The candidate should also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training.
Railway Recruitment 2022: Age limit?
A candidate should between 15-24 years of age as on January 17, 2022. Age relaxation is there for reserved candidates.
Railway Recruitment 2022: How to apply?
A candidate needs to apply ONLINE at www.rrccr.com.
Railway Recruitment 2022: Last date?
A candidate can apply till February 16 (5 PM). No physical copy of the application is required to be sent to RRC.
Indian Railway Jobs: Click to check official advertisement
Interested and eligible candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.