Railway Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at rrccr.com, check eligibility and other details

Railway Recruitment 2022: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway (RRC/CR) has announced bumper vacancies and has sought applications from eligible candidates for engagement of Act Apprentices.

As per the notification released on their official website (https://www.rrccr.com), online applications have been invited to recruit Fitters, Welders, Carpenters, Painters, Tailors, Electricians, Machinists, Turners and Laboratory Assistants.

Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details?

Mumbai Cluster: Around 1650

Bhusawal Cluster: Around 410

Pune Cluster: Around 150

Nagpur Cluster: Around 110

Solapur Cluster: Around 75

Railway Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification?

The candidate must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with minimum of 50% marks. The candidate should also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training.

Railway Recruitment 2022: Age limit?

A candidate should between 15-24 years of age as on January 17, 2022. Age relaxation is there for reserved candidates.

Railway Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

A candidate needs to apply ONLINE at www.rrccr.com.

Railway Recruitment 2022: Last date?

A candidate can apply till February 16 (5 PM). No physical copy of the application is required to be sent to RRC.

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

