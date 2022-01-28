Railway Recruitment 2022: Several vacancies announced at rrccr.com, check details here

Railway Recruitment 2022: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway has invited applications from eligible candidates for engagement of Act Apprentices. RRC/CR had announced bumper vacancies for Fitters, Welders, Carpenters, Painters, Tailors, Electricians, Machinists, Turners and Laboratory Assistants.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive through the official website of Railways- www.rrccr.com. The last date for submitting the online application is February 16 (5 PM).

Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Mumbai Cluster: Around 1650

Bhusawal Cluster: Around 410

Pune Cluster: Around 150

Nagpur Cluster: Around 110

Solapur Cluster: Around 75

Railway Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

The candidate must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with minimum of 50% marks. The candidate should also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training.

Railway Recruitment 2022: Age limit

A candidate should between 15-24 years of age as on January 17, 2022. Age relaxation is there for reserved candidates.

Railway Recruitment 2022: How to apply

A candidate needs to apply ONLINE at www.rrccr.com.

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

