RRB NTPC Result 2021: Railway Recruitment Board likely to announce results soon on rrbcdg.gov.in, here’s how to check

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to declare the results for Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts soon, As per the latest information from the board the RRB NTPC result 2021 will be announced by next week.

The candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC exams will be able to check their results, once announced, on the official website- http://rrbcdg.gov.in/.

The candidates need to note that RRB is yet to make an official announcement on the subject. Meanwhile, according to the media reports, the NTPC result can be released in the last week of September 2021.

The board will declare the results of all the seven phases conducted between 28 December, 2020 and 31 July, 2021.

RRB NTPC Result 2021: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website at http://rrbcdg.gov.in/

Step 2. On the homepage, click on RRB NTPC results link

Step 3. Log in details including registration number/roll number and password/date of birth

Step 4. The results will appear on your screen

Step 5. Download the result for future reference

The candidates need to note that those selected will be shortlisted for the further recruitment process as established by the Railway Recruitment Board. While announcing the NTPC results, RRB will also upload the scorecard and category-wise cut-off list.

Additionally, over 1.26 crore applicants applied for the RRB NTPC 2021 exam for 35,208 vacancies of Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard among others.

