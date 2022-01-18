Railway Recruitment: Over 2,400 vacancies announced at rrccr.com, check age limit, last date and other details

Railway Recruitment 2022: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway (RRC/CR) has announced over 2,400 vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates for engagement of Act Apprentices.

According to the notification released on https://www.rrccr.com, ONLINE applications have been invited to recruit Fitters, Welders, Carpenters, Painters, Tailors, Electricians, Machinists, Turners, Laboratory Assistants, among other posts.

Railway Recruitment 2022: Cluster-wise vacancy details

Mumbai Cluster: Around 1650

Bhusawal Cluster: Around 410

Pune Cluster: Around 150

Nagpur Cluster: Around 110

Solapur Cluster: Around 75

Railway Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

The candidate must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with minimum of 50% marks. The candidate should also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training.

Railway Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on January 17, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years in the case of SC/ST candidates and three years in the case of OBC candidates.

Railway Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates are required to apply ONLINE at www.rrccr.com. Candidates need to log on to the RRC/CR website and fill up the personal details carefully.

Railway Recruitment 2022: Last date

The ONLINE application process will be open till February 16 till 5 PM. No physical copy of the application is required to be sent to RRC.

Live TV