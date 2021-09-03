RPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Statistical Officer posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check details here

New Delhi: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for the posts of Statistical Officer. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will fill 43 vacancies in the Commission. The application form can be submitted on or before October 2, 2021.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must possess Master’s degree in Economics or Statistics or Mathematics with paper in Statistics or Commerce with Statistics or M.Sc (Agriculture) Statistics. A certificate (RS-CIT course conducted by Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited) awarded by Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University, Kota or any other certificate awarded by a competent authority declared equivalent to above certificate by the Department of Information, Technology and Communication, Government of Rajasthan is also required to apply. Candidates should be adept in Hindi written in Devnagri Script and have knowledge of Rajasthani culture.

Candidates should be between the age group of 21 to 40 years.

Application fee:

Candidates as per the amounts mentioned below for various categories will have to pay the fees online.

General category- Rs 300

EWS category- Rs 250

SC/ST category- Rs 150

RPSC Recruitment 2021: Check steps to apply

1. Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Homepage will appear, click on “Apply Online” under Important Links category

3. Log in details and fill the application form

4. Upload the required documents and pay the application fees

5. Submit the application form and download for future references

