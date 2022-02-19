RBI Assistant Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies! Apply for 950 posts, check details here

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for the posts of Assistant in various offices of the bank. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the RBI's official website: www.rbi.org.in The RBI Assistant Recruitment 2021 drive will fill a total of 950 posts in the RBI.
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2021: Important dates
Starting of the application process: February 17, 2022
Last date of online application: March 8, 2022
Click Here For Official Notification
Tentative date for Preliminary exam: March 26- March 27, 2022
Tentative schedule for the Main exam: May, 2022
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure
The Candidates will be selected on the basis of competitive examination in two phases, i.e., Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT)
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2021: Application fee
The application fee for Gen, OBC and EWS category candidates is Rs 450/- while for the candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD category it Rs 50/-
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2021: Application Procedure
Step 1: Visit the RBI website: www.rbi.org.in and click on the "Recruitment for the post of Assistant" tab
Step 2: Click on the "Click here for New Registration" tab and entre the required credentials
Direct Link To Apply For RBI Assistant Recruitment 2021
Step 3: Upload the images of your photograph and signature.
Step 4: Submit the application and make the payment
Step 5: Download the application form for future references.
Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the FINAL SUBMIT BUTTON.