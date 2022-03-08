RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for various vacancies on rbi.org.in, check details here

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for various posts in the organisation. The bank is looking to fill a total of 950 posts in various offices through this recruitment drive. The vacancies have been announced for the recruitment of various eligible candidates for the post of Assistant.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the RBI's official website: www.rbi.org.in. The last date to apply online for the Assistant post in RBI is March 8, 2022.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Starting of the application process: February 17, 2022

Last date of online application: March 8, 2022

Click Here For Official Notification

Tentative date for Preliminary exam: March 26- March 27, 2022

Tentative schedule for the Main exam: May, 2022

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

The Candidates will be selected on the basis of competitive examination in two phases, i.e., Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT)

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Application fee

The application fee for Gen, OBC and EWS category candidates is Rs 450/- while for the candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD category it Rs 50/-

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Application Procedure

Step 1: Visit the RBI website: www.rbi.org.in and click on the "Recruitment for the post of Assistant" tab

Step 2: Click on the "Click here for New Registration" tab and entre the required credentials

Direct Link To Apply For RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022

Step 3: Upload the images of your photograph and signature.

Step 4: Submit the application and make the payment

Step 5: Download the application form for future references.

Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the FINAL SUBMIT BUTTON.

