RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Apply for 950 posts at rbi.org.in; check process, eligibility criteria

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sought applications from candidates for the posts of ‘Assistant’ in various offices of the bank. There are 950 posts and the last date to register is March 8, 2022. Interested candidates must visit the official website of the bank to apply. Candidates must visit - rbi.org.in.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022 registrations begun on February 17. During the registration period, that is till March 8, applicants can make changes to their application forms if required.

Candidates need to pay the fees as a part of the recruitment process. Without the fee payment, no application will be accepted.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

- Visit the official website of the Reserve Bank of India. Or click on the link here.

- Click on current vacancies

- Click on the option: 'Recruitment for the Post of Assistant - 2021'

- Click on 'New Registration' or if you are already registered, log in using your Registration Number and Password.

- Fill out the application form by giving all details as instructed

- Upload documents, preview details and save the application for future

- Pay the application fee

Also Read: SBI Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India announces various vacancies at sbi.co.in, details here

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Click on the link to know about eligibility criteria, salary and other details

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: To get selected

Competitive examination in two phases - Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT) - will determine if a candidate has made through. The online preliminary examination will be tentatively held on March 26 and 27, 2022. The main examination will be possibly held in May.

Live TV