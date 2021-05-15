हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RBI Recruitment 2021

RBI Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Pharmacist, check eligibility and other details here

RBI Recruitment: Interested candidates can visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in to apply for the post of Pharmacist.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications for the post of Pharmacist. Candidates can apply for the vacancy till June 3. 

Interested candidates can visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in to apply for the post of Pharmacist. The recruitment will be on a contract basis for RBI's office in Guwahati, Assam.  

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates with Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized Board or University and registered under Pharmacy Act, 1948 can apply for the vacancy. 

Along with the photocopies of the required documents, the aspirants will have to send their applications in the enclosed format to Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, Human Resource Management Department, Recruitment Section, Station Road, Panbazar, Guwahati 781001. 

Applicants will then be short-listed for an interview.

Click here to read the notification.

Pay Scale

A fixed remuneration at the rate of Rs 400 per hour with a maximum period of five hours per day, not exceeding a maximum of Rs 2000 per day will be paid. 

