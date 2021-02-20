RBI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for 53 posts, check salary and other details at rbi.org.in

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued notifications for recruitment to a total of 53 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. The posts open for vacancy includ Reserve Bank Assistant Manager (Official Language), Legal Officer (Grade-B), Manager Technical Civil, Assistant Manager Protocol and Security officers.

The application process for these posts starts from February 23 and will continue till March 10, 2021. Interested candidates can apply for these posts by visiting official website at www.rbi.org.in.

RBI Recruitment 2021, important dates

1. Online application submission begins - 23 February 2021

2. Last date for submission of online application - March 10, 2021

3. Last date for submission of application fee - March 10, 2021

4. Exam Date: April 10, 2021

The notification states that the appointments will be made for 12 posts of Assistant Manager, 11 posts of Legal Officer, 1 post of Manager Technical Civil and 5 posts of Assistant Manager.

Candidates applying for the post of Assistant Manager should have a master's degree.

Candidates applying for the post of Legal Officer Grade B should have graduated in Law. They must also have two years of experience.

Candidates applying for the post of Manager Technical Civil should have a degree in Civil Engineering. Along with this, three years of experience is also required in this field.

Candidates can visit the official website of RBI for more details related to this appointment.

Recruitment of cartographer, store supervisor, radio mechanic, laboratory assistant, multi-skilled worker (mason), multi-skilled worker (static engine driver), store sail technician.

RBI Recruitment 2021, salsary on offer

Candidates selected for the post of Assistant Manager will be given a salary of Rs 63172 while for the post of Grade B of Legal Officer will get a salary of Rs 77208.