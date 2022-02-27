हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RBI

RBI Recruitment 2022: 950 posts of 'Assistant' released at rbi.org.in, here's direct link to apply

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can scroll down to check important details. 

Representational Image (Reuters)

RBI Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for 950 posts of "Assistant" in various offices of the Bank. 

According to the notification released on RBI's official website at www.rbi.org.in, the selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases -- 1. Preliminary and Main examination and 2. Language Proficiency Test (LPT). 

RBI Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Between 20 and 28 years. Candidates must have been born not earlier than February 2, 1994, and not later than February 01, 2002 (both days including).

RBI Recruitment 2022: Important dates

  • Last date of online application: March 8, 2022.
  • Schedule of Online Preliminary Test (Tentative): March 26 & 27, 2022.
  • Schedule of Online Main Test (Tentative): May 2022.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Application fee

The application fee for Gen, OBC and EWS category candidates is Rs 450 while for the candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD category, it is Rs 50.

Sarkari Naukri: Direct link to apply for RBI Recruitment 2022

Sarkari Naukri: Official notification for RBI Recruitment 2022

Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible entertained after clicking the FINAL SUBMIT BUTTON.

