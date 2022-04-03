RBI Recruitment 2022: Over 300 Grade A, Grade B vacancies announced at rbi.org.in, check all details here

RBI Recruitment 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced over 300 vacancies for Assistant Managers (Rajbhasha), Assistant Managers (Protocol & Security) in Grade ‘A’ and Officers in Grade ‘B’.

According to the notification released on RBI's official website (https://rbi.org.in), the Reserve Bank of India Services Board (Board) has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies?

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General -- 238

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR -- 31

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM -- 25

Assistant Manager – Rajbhasha -- 06

Assistant Manager – Protocol & Security -- 03

RBI Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply?

The online registration process for all the above-mentioned posts has started on March 28 and the last date to apply is April 18, 2022 (till 6:00 PM).

RBI Recruitment 2022: Application fee?

For Officers in Grade ‘B’: The application fee for Gen, OBC and EWS category candidates is Rs 850 while for the candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD category, it is Rs 100.

For Assistant Manager: The application fee for Gen, OBC and EWS category candidates is Rs 600 and for the candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD category, it is Rs 100.

Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online applications as no change will be possible after submission.

