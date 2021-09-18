RRC Recruitment 2021: Golden chance for Class 10 passouts! Apply for 3093 posts, check details

RRC Recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell of the Northern Railway is seeking applications for over 3000 vacant posts for apprentice position. In an official notification, it has been stated that the application process to fill up 3093 Apprentice posts will begin on September 20. The applicants are advised to go through the complete notification before applying for the post.

The interested and eligible candidates need to note that they can apply for the posts on the official site at rrcnr.org. The last to apply for the posts is October 20, 2021.

RRC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Apprentice posts - 3093 Posts

RRC Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selected candidates will be appointed as apprentices and will undergo apprenticeship training for a certain period of time. The details of the notice period will be available in the detailed notification. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

RRC Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Candidates can apply online on official website- rrcnr.org, from 20 September to 20 October 2021. Railway will open the online application window from September 20 onwards at 12.00 hrs and the window will be deactivated by October 20, 2021.

RRC Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed class 10 examination under the 10+2 system or its equivalent. Also, they must have passed an ITI course in relevant trades from a recognized institution.

RRC Recruitment 2021: Age details

The candidate need to be above 15 years of age and below 24 years of age.

